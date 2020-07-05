3616 Gaitland Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground garage media room

STUNNING 2 STORY House in desired Flower Mound School. This beauty backs to a pastor of green grass and offers extend back porch and covered patio for your relaxing evenings. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 living areas, 1 dining area. Kitchen is spacious with Granite Counters top Island and Gas cook top with maple cabinets. The master suite offers a HUGE walk-in closet with Master Bath offers a Garden tub for a relaxing evening and dual sinks. Also have the media room, large game room in upstairs, Enjoy the greenspace outside and also you can go to the playground for entertainment and do work out while doing biking and jogging trail.