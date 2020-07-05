All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:02 PM

3616 Gaitland Circle

3616 Gaitland Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3616 Gaitland Circle, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
media room
STUNNING 2 STORY House in desired Flower Mound School. This beauty backs to a pastor of green grass and offers extend back porch and covered patio for your relaxing evenings. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 living areas, 1 dining area. Kitchen is spacious with Granite Counters top Island and Gas cook top with maple cabinets. The master suite offers a HUGE walk-in closet with Master Bath offers a Garden tub for a relaxing evening and dual sinks. Also have the media room, large game room in upstairs, Enjoy the greenspace outside and also you can go to the playground for entertainment and do work out while doing biking and jogging trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Gaitland Circle have any available units?
3616 Gaitland Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3616 Gaitland Circle have?
Some of 3616 Gaitland Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Gaitland Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Gaitland Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Gaitland Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3616 Gaitland Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3616 Gaitland Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3616 Gaitland Circle offers parking.
Does 3616 Gaitland Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Gaitland Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Gaitland Circle have a pool?
No, 3616 Gaitland Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3616 Gaitland Circle have accessible units?
No, 3616 Gaitland Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Gaitland Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3616 Gaitland Circle has units with dishwashers.

