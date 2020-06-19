All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated November 29 2019 at 8:04 AM

3613 Jennifer Drive

3613 Jennifer Drive
Location

3613 Jennifer Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
You will love this Amazing well maintained home in the highly sought after Wellington Estates of Flower Mound. Hardwood or Ceramic Tiles throughout the first floor. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths on the first floor. Stainless Steel Kitchen appliances less than 2 years old. 3 CAR TANDEM GARAGE. Huge game room and Jack and Jill bedrooms, bathrooms upstairs. Jetted Tub with dual vanities in the master bath with a huge walk in closet with shelving. Huge flagstone covered patio in the backyard for entertaining or just enjoy the evening. Owner pays HOA dues which, include community pool and community center that has a multipurpose room and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 Jennifer Drive have any available units?
3613 Jennifer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 Jennifer Drive have?
Some of 3613 Jennifer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Jennifer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Jennifer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Jennifer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3613 Jennifer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3613 Jennifer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3613 Jennifer Drive offers parking.
Does 3613 Jennifer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 Jennifer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Jennifer Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3613 Jennifer Drive has a pool.
Does 3613 Jennifer Drive have accessible units?
No, 3613 Jennifer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Jennifer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3613 Jennifer Drive has units with dishwashers.

