3613 Jennifer Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage

You will love this Amazing well maintained home in the highly sought after Wellington Estates of Flower Mound. Hardwood or Ceramic Tiles throughout the first floor. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths on the first floor. Stainless Steel Kitchen appliances less than 2 years old. 3 CAR TANDEM GARAGE. Huge game room and Jack and Jill bedrooms, bathrooms upstairs. Jetted Tub with dual vanities in the master bath with a huge walk in closet with shelving. Huge flagstone covered patio in the backyard for entertaining or just enjoy the evening. Owner pays HOA dues which, include community pool and community center that has a multipurpose room and fitness center.