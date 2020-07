Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath in the heart of Flower Mound! This home is beautifully landscaped and features rich hardwood flooring throughout first floor. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steal appliances, and updated light fixtures. Master bedroom is on the first floor. Game room and three bedrooms are upstairs. Great School systems, community swimming pool, and work out center all available! Back yard is huge and well landscaped. Rent includes monthly yard service & mowing.