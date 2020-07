Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful home in Wellington of Flower Mound. 5 beds, 4 baths and move-in ready! Wood floors, granite c-tops, open floor plan, spacious master has wood floors, sitting area, & bath with dual vanity & jetted tub. Backyard has covered patio with stamped concrete floor and more all feeding into sought after Flower Mound schools. New kitchen appliances to be installed in Dec. 2018.