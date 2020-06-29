3421 Devonshire Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Feeds to Flower Mound High. Beautiful 4 BR, 2 BA home on oversized lot near end of cul-de-sac. LA has vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops, island cook top, pass through to living area. MBA has separate tub and shower, dual sinks, large walk in closet with out of season rack. 4th BR has french doors and could be used as an office instead of BR. Open patio in back. Solar screens add energy efficiency. Minutes from DFW airport, Grapevine, and Highland Village shopping district. Up to 2 pets with $300 per pet non-refundable pet fee. Must submit photo of pet and owner with application. No Smoking in house or in garage.