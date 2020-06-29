All apartments in Flower Mound
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
3421 Devonshire Court
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:12 AM

3421 Devonshire Court

3421 Devonshire Court · No Longer Available
Location

3421 Devonshire Court, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Feeds to Flower Mound High. Beautiful 4 BR, 2 BA home on oversized lot near end of cul-de-sac. LA has vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops, island cook top, pass through to living area. MBA has separate tub and shower, dual sinks, large walk in closet with out of season rack. 4th BR has french doors and could be used as an office instead of BR. Open patio in back. Solar screens add energy efficiency. Minutes from DFW airport, Grapevine, and Highland Village shopping district. Up to 2 pets with $300 per pet non-refundable pet fee. Must submit photo of pet and owner with application. No Smoking in house or in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 Devonshire Court have any available units?
3421 Devonshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3421 Devonshire Court have?
Some of 3421 Devonshire Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 Devonshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
3421 Devonshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 Devonshire Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3421 Devonshire Court is pet friendly.
Does 3421 Devonshire Court offer parking?
Yes, 3421 Devonshire Court offers parking.
Does 3421 Devonshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 Devonshire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 Devonshire Court have a pool?
No, 3421 Devonshire Court does not have a pool.
Does 3421 Devonshire Court have accessible units?
No, 3421 Devonshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 Devonshire Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3421 Devonshire Court has units with dishwashers.

