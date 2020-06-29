All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:20 PM

3408 Hartford Drive

3408 Hartford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3408 Hartford Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this pristine home in a highly sought after neighborhood right around the corner from shopping, hiking, biking trails, and several parks and ball fields. This open home is in immaculate condition with granite counters, stainless appliances, updated master bathroom and fresh paint and carpeting throughout! The backyard offers an attached covered wood deck with plenty of room for kids to play. Come see why this home is Yard of the Month with its meticulously maintained landscaping and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Hartford Drive have any available units?
3408 Hartford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3408 Hartford Drive have?
Some of 3408 Hartford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 Hartford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Hartford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Hartford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3408 Hartford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3408 Hartford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3408 Hartford Drive offers parking.
Does 3408 Hartford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 Hartford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Hartford Drive have a pool?
No, 3408 Hartford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3408 Hartford Drive have accessible units?
No, 3408 Hartford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Hartford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3408 Hartford Drive has units with dishwashers.

