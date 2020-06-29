3408 Hartford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this pristine home in a highly sought after neighborhood right around the corner from shopping, hiking, biking trails, and several parks and ball fields. This open home is in immaculate condition with granite counters, stainless appliances, updated master bathroom and fresh paint and carpeting throughout! The backyard offers an attached covered wood deck with plenty of room for kids to play. Come see why this home is Yard of the Month with its meticulously maintained landscaping and apply today!