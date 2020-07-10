3400 Dowland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful & Elegant Home in Established Neighborhood! Spacious & Updated w Large Foyer & Soaring Ceilings! Open Floor Plan has Large Great Room w lots of windows, Wood-like Floors, built in bookcases, cabinets, & Gas Fireplace! Granite counters in kitchen w Island, Pantry, & Breakfast Bar! 4 Bedrooms w Split Master! 4th Bdrm makes a perfect study! Home includes Surround Sound w speakers in 5 areas! Security System, Sink in Utility room, treed yard with Covered Patio! Custom Front Door, Fridge in Kitchen stays, can be put in garage if tenant wants to use their own. Pet restrictions, need owner approval with $350 non-refundable pet fee. Application, App package instructions & Tenant Selection Criteria available.