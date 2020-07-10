All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

3400 Dowland Drive

3400 Dowland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3400 Dowland Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful & Elegant Home in Established Neighborhood! Spacious & Updated w Large Foyer & Soaring Ceilings! Open Floor Plan has Large Great Room w lots of windows, Wood-like Floors, built in bookcases, cabinets, & Gas Fireplace! Granite counters in kitchen w Island, Pantry, & Breakfast Bar! 4 Bedrooms w Split Master! 4th Bdrm makes a perfect study! Home includes Surround Sound w speakers in 5 areas! Security System, Sink in Utility room, treed yard with Covered Patio! Custom Front Door, Fridge in Kitchen stays, can be put in garage if tenant wants to use their own. Pet restrictions, need owner approval with $350 non-refundable pet fee. Application, App package instructions & Tenant Selection Criteria available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Dowland Drive have any available units?
3400 Dowland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Dowland Drive have?
Some of 3400 Dowland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Dowland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Dowland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Dowland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3400 Dowland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3400 Dowland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3400 Dowland Drive offers parking.
Does 3400 Dowland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 Dowland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Dowland Drive have a pool?
No, 3400 Dowland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3400 Dowland Drive have accessible units?
No, 3400 Dowland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Dowland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 Dowland Drive has units with dishwashers.

