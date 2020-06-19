3332 Heather Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous corner lot home in a prime Flower Mound community. Excellent schools from elementary through high. Lush public parks and shopping centers at a walking distance. The house features open layout with lots of natural light in every room. Thoroughly upgraded kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances – fridge and microwave are brand new. Fresh grass sodded throughout and new fences installed. Landlord pays for the care of the lawn so just sit back and enjoy the huge lawn in the backyard and front. Landlord also takes care of the home warranty and HOA.