Gorgeous corner lot home in a prime Flower Mound community. Excellent schools from elementary through high. Lush public parks and shopping centers at a walking distance. The house features open layout with lots of natural light in every room. Thoroughly upgraded kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances – fridge and microwave are brand new. Fresh grass sodded throughout and new fences installed. Landlord pays for the care of the lawn so just sit back and enjoy the huge lawn in the backyard and front. Landlord also takes care of the home warranty and HOA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3332 Heather Glen Drive have any available units?
3332 Heather Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.