Flower Mound, TX
3332 Heather Glen Drive
Last updated June 18 2019 at 5:58 PM

3332 Heather Glen Drive

3332 Heather Glen Drive
Location

3332 Heather Glen Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Gorgeous corner lot home in a prime Flower Mound community. Excellent schools from elementary through high. Lush public parks and shopping centers at a walking distance. The house features open layout with lots of natural light in every room. Thoroughly upgraded kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances – fridge and microwave are brand new. Fresh grass sodded throughout and new fences installed. Landlord pays for the care of the lawn so just sit back and enjoy the huge lawn in the backyard and front. Landlord also takes care of the home warranty and HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3332 Heather Glen Drive have any available units?
3332 Heather Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3332 Heather Glen Drive have?
Some of 3332 Heather Glen Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3332 Heather Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3332 Heather Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3332 Heather Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3332 Heather Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3332 Heather Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 3332 Heather Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3332 Heather Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3332 Heather Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3332 Heather Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 3332 Heather Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3332 Heather Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 3332 Heather Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3332 Heather Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3332 Heather Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.

