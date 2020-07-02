All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:51 AM

3325 Windchase Drive

3325 Windchase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3325 Windchase Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy designer wood laminate floors throughout the living and dining areas. Stainless steel 5-burner gas range in kitchen with granite counter tops & sleek glass subway tile backsplash. Living room features gas start fireplace and a backyard view. Spacious master bedroom with extended window bench, garden tub & his and her walk-in closets.
Full size utility room with built in cabinets. Workshop area in over-sized garage. Find large grassy play area in backyard with storage shed. Great location, close to shopping and dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Windchase Drive have any available units?
3325 Windchase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 Windchase Drive have?
Some of 3325 Windchase Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Windchase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Windchase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Windchase Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3325 Windchase Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3325 Windchase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3325 Windchase Drive offers parking.
Does 3325 Windchase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 Windchase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Windchase Drive have a pool?
No, 3325 Windchase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Windchase Drive have accessible units?
No, 3325 Windchase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Windchase Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3325 Windchase Drive has units with dishwashers.

