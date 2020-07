Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

All schools are exemplary. Only 5-10 minutes walking distance to wellington elementary school and flower mound high school. This immaculate 1-story home is located in the heart of Flower Mound! Inside you will find 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 living spaces, and 2-car garage. Upgrades include rich hardwood flooring, plantation shutters throughout, new appliances, including new refrigerator!