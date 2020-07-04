All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

3204 Furlong Drive W

3204 Furlong Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

3204 Furlong Drive West, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
yoga
Beautiful Family Home in Wellington. Light & Bright with Large Windows and Backyard View. Huge Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters and Tile Backsplash. All New Stainless Appliances and Gas stovetop. Plus Kitchen Desk area. Open Floorplan with Master Down. Private office with French Doors. Large Game Room with Built-ins up. Amenities include 2 Jr Olympic Pools, Clubhouse, State of the art Work-out Facilities with Fitness & Yoga Classes **(Walking Distance), 5 Lighted Tennis Courts, 3 parks, 4 fountain Ponds, Hike & Bike trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 Furlong Drive W have any available units?
3204 Furlong Drive W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3204 Furlong Drive W have?
Some of 3204 Furlong Drive W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3204 Furlong Drive W currently offering any rent specials?
3204 Furlong Drive W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 Furlong Drive W pet-friendly?
No, 3204 Furlong Drive W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3204 Furlong Drive W offer parking?
Yes, 3204 Furlong Drive W offers parking.
Does 3204 Furlong Drive W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3204 Furlong Drive W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 Furlong Drive W have a pool?
Yes, 3204 Furlong Drive W has a pool.
Does 3204 Furlong Drive W have accessible units?
No, 3204 Furlong Drive W does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 Furlong Drive W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3204 Furlong Drive W has units with dishwashers.

