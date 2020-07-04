3204 Furlong Drive W

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage tennis court yoga

Beautiful Family Home in Wellington. Light & Bright with Large Windows and Backyard View. Huge Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters and Tile Backsplash. All New Stainless Appliances and Gas stovetop. Plus Kitchen Desk area. Open Floorplan with Master Down. Private office with French Doors. Large Game Room with Built-ins up. Amenities include 2 Jr Olympic Pools, Clubhouse, State of the art Work-out Facilities with Fitness & Yoga Classes **(Walking Distance), 5 Lighted Tennis Courts, 3 parks, 4 fountain Ponds, Hike & Bike trails!