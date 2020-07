Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come see this nicely updated home in Flower Mound. Granite counters, wood look flooring throughout the first floor and a sparkling pool in the backyard. Plenty of space for entertaining or just relaxing. And don't forget about the 3 car garage! Must see! This one won't last long!