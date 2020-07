Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Owner is fixing foundation and putting on New Roof and making enhancements to bathrooms in the coming weeks. This home has been completely redone with Granite in the kitchen, bathrooms, butlers pantry and wetbar. Wood like flooring through-out with ceramic tile in kitchen and baths, engineered wood floors in family and formals. This home backs to park and attends highly desired FM Schools. Walking distance to shopping and schools. Available for Aug 2020 move in.