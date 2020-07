Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Immaculate home, gorgeous updates, HUGE corner lot, great schools...just what you have been looking for in Flower Mound! This 3BR, 2 Bath home offers a large living area and 2 dining areas and 2 car garage. You will love the updated kitchen and baths, wood floors, covered patio, LED lighting, and so much more. Short walk to neighborhood parks and playground.