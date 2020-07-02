All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:55 AM

2832 Dickens Lane

2832 Dickens Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2832 Dickens Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom home located in the heart of Flower Mound! Recently updated with custom paint, new stainless steel appliances and new flooring. Quiet street, outstanding schools within walking distance, close to parks, great neighborhood, 15 minutes to shopping malls and DFW airport.

Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2832 Dickens Lane have any available units?
2832 Dickens Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2832 Dickens Lane have?
Some of 2832 Dickens Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2832 Dickens Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2832 Dickens Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2832 Dickens Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2832 Dickens Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2832 Dickens Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2832 Dickens Lane offers parking.
Does 2832 Dickens Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2832 Dickens Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2832 Dickens Lane have a pool?
No, 2832 Dickens Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2832 Dickens Lane have accessible units?
No, 2832 Dickens Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2832 Dickens Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2832 Dickens Lane has units with dishwashers.

