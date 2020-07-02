2832 Dickens Lane

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom home located in the heart of Flower Mound! Recently updated with custom paint, new stainless steel appliances and new flooring. Quiet street, outstanding schools within walking distance, close to parks, great neighborhood, 15 minutes to shopping malls and DFW airport.



Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.