Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning fireplace oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities

CUSTOMIZED FLOOR PLAN WITH ARCH WAYS, TUSCAN TEXTURE,HARDWOODS,THROUGHOUT! NO CARET ANYWHERE IN THIS ONE! OPEN KITHCEN AND FULL SIZED DINING SPACE OR CAN BE USED AS A SECOND LIVING AREA. OPEN TO FORMAL LIVING ROOM THIS MAKES THE SPACE PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. UPDATED HVAC SYSTEM, SOLAR SCREENS, CLOSE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, FLOWER MOUND WALKING TRAILS, PARK, SHOPPING, AND INCREDIBLE DINING.