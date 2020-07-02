All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2825 Windsor Drive

2825 Windsor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2825 Windsor Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED 1 STORY in highly sought after neighborhood close to shopping, dining, good schools. WOOD FLOORS in formals, family room, kitchen, brkfst, hall, foyer. GRANITE COUNTERS in kitchen, baths, wet bar. Tile floor in utility, bathrooms. BRAND NEW carpet is being installed in all 4 bedrooms & closets. Family Room has floor to ceiling brick fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Built-in hutch in brkfst. Master Bath w-separate, updated Walk-In Shower. Hall Bath has updated Vanities, Counters, Mirrors and Lighting. Great floorplan with tall ceilings. Nice fenced backyard. Shed for extra storage. Kitchen fridge is included in the lease price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Windsor Drive have any available units?
2825 Windsor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 Windsor Drive have?
Some of 2825 Windsor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Windsor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Windsor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Windsor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2825 Windsor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2825 Windsor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2825 Windsor Drive offers parking.
Does 2825 Windsor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 Windsor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Windsor Drive have a pool?
No, 2825 Windsor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2825 Windsor Drive have accessible units?
No, 2825 Windsor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Windsor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2825 Windsor Drive has units with dishwashers.

