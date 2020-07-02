2825 Windsor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED 1 STORY in highly sought after neighborhood close to shopping, dining, good schools. WOOD FLOORS in formals, family room, kitchen, brkfst, hall, foyer. GRANITE COUNTERS in kitchen, baths, wet bar. Tile floor in utility, bathrooms. BRAND NEW carpet is being installed in all 4 bedrooms & closets. Family Room has floor to ceiling brick fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Built-in hutch in brkfst. Master Bath w-separate, updated Walk-In Shower. Hall Bath has updated Vanities, Counters, Mirrors and Lighting. Great floorplan with tall ceilings. Nice fenced backyard. Shed for extra storage. Kitchen fridge is included in the lease price.