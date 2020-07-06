All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 2820 Northshore Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2820 Northshore Boulevard
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:20 PM

2820 Northshore Boulevard

2820 Northshore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

2820 Northshore Boulevard, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and conveniently located close to FM 3040 and FM 2499, this 2 story 4 bedroom, 3.1 bathroom home is in the sought after The Villages of Northshore with great amenities. Formals plus dedicated office with French Doors are convenient on main floor. Updated master shower, split staircase, bay windows and large rear brick patio.
Lush landscaping with Crepemyrtle lined private backyard. Less than a block to the park and pool.
Close proximity to Exemplary schools, Shopping and Restaurants . A must to see, won't last long.
2 Small Pets allowed.Refrigerator Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 Northshore Boulevard have any available units?
2820 Northshore Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2820 Northshore Boulevard have?
Some of 2820 Northshore Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 Northshore Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2820 Northshore Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 Northshore Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2820 Northshore Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2820 Northshore Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2820 Northshore Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2820 Northshore Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 Northshore Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 Northshore Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2820 Northshore Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2820 Northshore Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2820 Northshore Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 Northshore Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2820 Northshore Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary