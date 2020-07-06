2820 Northshore Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful and conveniently located close to FM 3040 and FM 2499, this 2 story 4 bedroom, 3.1 bathroom home is in the sought after The Villages of Northshore with great amenities. Formals plus dedicated office with French Doors are convenient on main floor. Updated master shower, split staircase, bay windows and large rear brick patio.

Lush landscaping with Crepemyrtle lined private backyard. Less than a block to the park and pool.

Close proximity to Exemplary schools, Shopping and Restaurants . A must to see, won't last long.

2 Small Pets allowed.Refrigerator Included.