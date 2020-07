Amenities

Come see this spacious home backing to a greenbelt with jogging trails, parks and play grounds in walking distance. This home features neutral paint and carpet throughout, fireplace, crown molding, open floor plan with large island kitchen and gas cook top. All bedrooms are large with large closets. The master bath offers a garden tub, separate shower vanities with walk in closet. Enjoy the covered back patio overlooking the landscaped backyard.