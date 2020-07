Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful home in a great serene neighborhood with exemplary Flower Mound schools. Located minutes from DFW airport, shopping, and restaurants. Nice open floorplan features 4 bedrooms or 3 bedrooms and a study, gas log fireplace, large master with sitting area. Huge master bath with walk-in closet. The home has been professionally landscaped. Must come and see to appreciate. The home can be available fully furnished. Ask agent for details.