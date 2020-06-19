2717 Silver Maple Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 1 story home in Flower Mound. Feeds to Forest Vista, Forestwood, and Flower Mound schools. All new paint throughout. Wood flooring in living areas. Kitchen and baths have ceramic tile. Formal dining may be used as separate living or home office. Kitchen has breakfast area. Master bath has separate tub and shower, dual sinks, walk in closet. Split Bedrooms. Back yard has covered patio. Up to 2 approved pets - cats or small dogs only - with $300 per pet non-refundable pet fee. Must submit photo of pet and owner with application. No Smoking in house or in garage.