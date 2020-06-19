All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:53 PM

2717 Silver Maple Court

2717 Silver Maple Court · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Silver Maple Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 story home in Flower Mound. Feeds to Forest Vista, Forestwood, and Flower Mound schools. All new paint throughout. Wood flooring in living areas. Kitchen and baths have ceramic tile. Formal dining may be used as separate living or home office. Kitchen has breakfast area. Master bath has separate tub and shower, dual sinks, walk in closet. Split Bedrooms. Back yard has covered patio. Up to 2 approved pets - cats or small dogs only - with $300 per pet non-refundable pet fee. Must submit photo of pet and owner with application. No Smoking in house or in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Silver Maple Court have any available units?
2717 Silver Maple Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Silver Maple Court have?
Some of 2717 Silver Maple Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Silver Maple Court currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Silver Maple Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Silver Maple Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2717 Silver Maple Court is pet friendly.
Does 2717 Silver Maple Court offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Silver Maple Court offers parking.
Does 2717 Silver Maple Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Silver Maple Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Silver Maple Court have a pool?
No, 2717 Silver Maple Court does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Silver Maple Court have accessible units?
No, 2717 Silver Maple Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Silver Maple Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2717 Silver Maple Court has units with dishwashers.

