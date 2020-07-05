2701 Lakeside Parkway

Amenities
STUDIO APARTMENT - Feel the easygoing elegance of upscale, urban living at this sophisticated lakeside community. Authentic luxury is naturally set apart from the rest! Features include a luxurious kitchen, elegant lighting, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, frame-less shower, and more! Amenities include a yoga lawn, dog park, pet spa, and boardwalk. Live right on Lake Grapevine’s trail system in a scenic, supremely walk-able neighborhood. Come see your next home today!