Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:09 AM

2701 Lakeside Parkway

2701 Lakeside Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2701 Lakeside Parkway, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
STUDIO APARTMENT - Feel the easygoing elegance of upscale, urban living at this sophisticated lakeside community. Authentic luxury is naturally set apart from the rest! Features include a luxurious kitchen, elegant lighting, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, frame-less shower, and more! Amenities include a yoga lawn, dog park, pet spa, and boardwalk. Live right on Lake Grapevine’s trail system in a scenic, supremely walk-able neighborhood. Come see your next home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Lakeside Parkway have any available units?
2701 Lakeside Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 Lakeside Parkway have?
Some of 2701 Lakeside Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Lakeside Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Lakeside Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Lakeside Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2701 Lakeside Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 2701 Lakeside Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Lakeside Parkway offers parking.
Does 2701 Lakeside Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2701 Lakeside Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Lakeside Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 2701 Lakeside Parkway has a pool.
Does 2701 Lakeside Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2701 Lakeside Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Lakeside Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 Lakeside Parkway has units with dishwashers.

