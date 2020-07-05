2701 Lakeside Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

STUDIO APARTMENT - Feel the easygoing elegance of upscale, urban living at this sophisticated lakeside community. Authentic luxury is naturally set apart from the rest! Features include a luxurious kitchen, elegant lighting, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, frame-less shower, and more! Amenities include a yoga lawn, dog park, pet spa, and boardwalk. Live right on Lake Grapevine’s trail system in a scenic, supremely walk-able neighborhood. Come see your next home today!