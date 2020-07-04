All apartments in Flower Mound
2700 Lakeside Parkway

2700 Lakeside Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Lakeside Parkway, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
trash valet
Lakeside Sublease Available Oct. 15th
$1,756/mo++
1 bedroom * 1 bath * full-size washer & dryer in apartment * high ceilings * 4th floor * oversized patio with view of Lake Grapevine * features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator * open & bright living/dining area * 5-piece master bath with granite * walk-in closet
INCLUDED: Rent, Reserved Carport Space, Indoor Adjacent Storage Unit, Valet Trash Service, Pet Rent (dog or cat), HOA FEE
COMMUNITY HOA FEE INCLUDES: Use of Pool | Fitness Center | Recreation Room | Business Center | Private Business Rooms
(++plus sub-metered water and sewer fees each month. Cable and high speed internet available, but not included in rent. Furniture and drapery not included. Sub-lease ends on 5/26/20.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Lakeside Parkway have any available units?
2700 Lakeside Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Lakeside Parkway have?
Some of 2700 Lakeside Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Lakeside Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Lakeside Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Lakeside Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 Lakeside Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 2700 Lakeside Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Lakeside Parkway offers parking.
Does 2700 Lakeside Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 Lakeside Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Lakeside Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 2700 Lakeside Parkway has a pool.
Does 2700 Lakeside Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2700 Lakeside Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Lakeside Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 Lakeside Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

