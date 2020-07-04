2700 Lakeside Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly trash valet

Lakeside Sublease Available Oct. 15th

$1,756/mo++

1 bedroom * 1 bath * full-size washer & dryer in apartment * high ceilings * 4th floor * oversized patio with view of Lake Grapevine * features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator * open & bright living/dining area * 5-piece master bath with granite * walk-in closet

INCLUDED: Rent, Reserved Carport Space, Indoor Adjacent Storage Unit, Valet Trash Service, Pet Rent (dog or cat), HOA FEE

COMMUNITY HOA FEE INCLUDES: Use of Pool | Fitness Center | Recreation Room | Business Center | Private Business Rooms

(++plus sub-metered water and sewer fees each month. Cable and high speed internet available, but not included in rent. Furniture and drapery not included. Sub-lease ends on 5/26/20.)