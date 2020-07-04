2700 Lakeside Parkway

Amenities
Lakeside Sublease Available Oct. 15th
$1,756/mo++
1 bedroom * 1 bath * full-size washer & dryer in apartment * high ceilings * 4th floor * oversized patio with view of Lake Grapevine * features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator * open & bright living/dining area * 5-piece master bath with granite * walk-in closet
INCLUDED: Rent, Reserved Carport Space, Indoor Adjacent Storage Unit, Valet Trash Service, Pet Rent (dog or cat), HOA FEE
COMMUNITY HOA FEE INCLUDES: Use of Pool | Fitness Center | Recreation Room | Business Center | Private Business Rooms
(++plus sub-metered water and sewer fees each month. Cable and high speed internet available, but not included in rent. Furniture and drapery not included. Sub-lease ends on 5/26/20.)