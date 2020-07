Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath house with granite in kitchen and all baths, ceiling fans in every room but kitchen-nook, walk-in closets in ALL bedrooms, large covered patio, solar screens, large utility, and finished garage! Walk to Elem, Middle and duck pond. Owner related to Agent. Pets with owner approval. Weekly yard care can be included for an additional $125 a month. Use application in MLS Docs.