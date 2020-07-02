All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated April 15 2019 at 2:57 PM

2624 Timberhill Drive

2624 Timberhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2624 Timberhill Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Refreshing 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,242 sq ft, 1 story home in Flower Mound! Spacious living room with quaint fireplace. Large granite counter top kitchen with updated white cabinets and island! Dark wood floors throughout the home, with carpeted bedrooms. Master bath features a stand-alone shower and a spa tub. Open spacious backyard, great for gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 Timberhill Drive have any available units?
2624 Timberhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2624 Timberhill Drive have?
Some of 2624 Timberhill Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 Timberhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2624 Timberhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 Timberhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2624 Timberhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2624 Timberhill Drive offer parking?
No, 2624 Timberhill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2624 Timberhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2624 Timberhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 Timberhill Drive have a pool?
No, 2624 Timberhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2624 Timberhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2624 Timberhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 Timberhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2624 Timberhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

