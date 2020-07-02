2624 Timberhill Drive

Amenities

Refreshing 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,242 sq ft, 1 story home in Flower Mound! Spacious living room with quaint fireplace. Large granite counter top kitchen with updated white cabinets and island! Dark wood floors throughout the home, with carpeted bedrooms. Master bath features a stand-alone shower and a spa tub. Open spacious backyard, great for gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.