2609 Princeton Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry playground fireplace game room refrigerator

This open floor plan has soaring ceilings and a wall of windows to take in the view of the large backyard. The master suite downstairs features large WIC, separate vanities, and jetted tub. Split design bedrooms upstairs with one of the rooms having its own bathroom. Large open kitchen with island and separate formal dining and two living areas. Surround sound, game room, Fridge, washer, dryer included. Great neighborhood with playground and walking distance to all 3 schools. Convenient to shopping.