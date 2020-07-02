All apartments in Flower Mound
2604 Normandy Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 7:24 PM

2604 Normandy Drive

2604 Normandy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2604 Normandy Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, located in a great location close to Rheudasil park and Flower Mound Schools. Nice, spacious backyard with a large covered deck for outdoor entertaining and relaxation. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and has been updated with a granite counter and backsplash(2014). Master bedroom shower has been remodeled (2018) and bathroom counters have updated granite (2018). Energy efficient radiant barrier cooling. Close to DFW airport, shopping and major roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Normandy Drive have any available units?
2604 Normandy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2604 Normandy Drive have?
Some of 2604 Normandy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 Normandy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Normandy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Normandy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2604 Normandy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2604 Normandy Drive offer parking?
No, 2604 Normandy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2604 Normandy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 Normandy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Normandy Drive have a pool?
No, 2604 Normandy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Normandy Drive have accessible units?
No, 2604 Normandy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Normandy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2604 Normandy Drive has units with dishwashers.

