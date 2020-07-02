2604 Normandy Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, located in a great location close to Rheudasil park and Flower Mound Schools. Nice, spacious backyard with a large covered deck for outdoor entertaining and relaxation. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and has been updated with a granite counter and backsplash(2014). Master bedroom shower has been remodeled (2018) and bathroom counters have updated granite (2018). Energy efficient radiant barrier cooling. Close to DFW airport, shopping and major roads.