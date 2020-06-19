All apartments in Flower Mound
2604 Bel Air Lane
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:42 AM

2604 Bel Air Lane

2604 Bel Air Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2604 Bel Air Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome location, walking distance to shops, restaurant, movies, parks and more. Beautiful home with wood flooring, great storage, nice neutral colors throughout. Master bedroom is split with a fabulous bath with dual vanities, 3 car garage, covered patio, sprinkler system. Great layout with 2 bedrooms split in the front and the master is in the back of the home. Kitchen features a huge island which is open to the living that has a beautiful stone fireplace. High ceilings throughout, ready for immediate occupancy. Landlord will furnish for $4800 per mo.
No sign in yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Bel Air Lane have any available units?
2604 Bel Air Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2604 Bel Air Lane have?
Some of 2604 Bel Air Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 Bel Air Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Bel Air Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Bel Air Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2604 Bel Air Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2604 Bel Air Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2604 Bel Air Lane offers parking.
Does 2604 Bel Air Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 Bel Air Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Bel Air Lane have a pool?
No, 2604 Bel Air Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Bel Air Lane have accessible units?
No, 2604 Bel Air Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Bel Air Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2604 Bel Air Lane has units with dishwashers.

