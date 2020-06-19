2604 Bel Air Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Awesome location, walking distance to shops, restaurant, movies, parks and more. Beautiful home with wood flooring, great storage, nice neutral colors throughout. Master bedroom is split with a fabulous bath with dual vanities, 3 car garage, covered patio, sprinkler system. Great layout with 2 bedrooms split in the front and the master is in the back of the home. Kitchen features a huge island which is open to the living that has a beautiful stone fireplace. High ceilings throughout, ready for immediate occupancy. Landlord will furnish for $4800 per mo.

No sign in yard