2600 Belmont Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

THIS HOME HAS BEEN LEASED 1 story, 3 bed, 2 bath on a corner cul-de-sac. Walking distance to nearby schools & parks, with walking trails throughout the neighborhood. Vaulted ceiling, spacious living area, open & bright eat-in kitchen & split bedrooms. Wood floors in living & bedrooms. NO carpet in the house. Updated master bath. House is wired with ADT Security System & Nest thermostat. Nice level backyard with extended patio & privacy fence. Fresh exterior paint. Sprinkler system. All new windows & window sills. Refrigerator is included. Separate spacious laundry room with shelving & gas dryer hookup. Two car garage with garage door openers. Gas log fireplace. Pets considered case by case basis. $50 app fee.