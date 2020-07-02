All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 2600 Belmont Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2600 Belmont Court
Last updated February 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

2600 Belmont Court

2600 Belmont Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

2600 Belmont Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
THIS HOME HAS BEEN LEASED 1 story, 3 bed, 2 bath on a corner cul-de-sac. Walking distance to nearby schools & parks, with walking trails throughout the neighborhood. Vaulted ceiling, spacious living area, open & bright eat-in kitchen & split bedrooms. Wood floors in living & bedrooms. NO carpet in the house. Updated master bath. House is wired with ADT Security System & Nest thermostat. Nice level backyard with extended patio & privacy fence. Fresh exterior paint. Sprinkler system. All new windows & window sills. Refrigerator is included. Separate spacious laundry room with shelving & gas dryer hookup. Two car garage with garage door openers. Gas log fireplace. Pets considered case by case basis. $50 app fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Belmont Court have any available units?
2600 Belmont Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 Belmont Court have?
Some of 2600 Belmont Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Belmont Court currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Belmont Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Belmont Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 Belmont Court is pet friendly.
Does 2600 Belmont Court offer parking?
Yes, 2600 Belmont Court offers parking.
Does 2600 Belmont Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Belmont Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Belmont Court have a pool?
No, 2600 Belmont Court does not have a pool.
Does 2600 Belmont Court have accessible units?
No, 2600 Belmont Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Belmont Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 Belmont Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary