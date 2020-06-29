All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 2533 Gramercy Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2533 Gramercy Park Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2533 Gramercy Park Drive

2533 Gramercy Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

2533 Gramercy Park Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Impression Homes Blanco plan features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in the heart of River Walk at Central Park-Flower Mound, Texas! This luxury townhome home is perfect for entertaining and immediately welcomes you inside with hand-scraped hardwood floors that continue throughout the 1st floor. Open concept design with upgraded gourmet kitchen includes beautiful wood hood, 36 in gas cooktop, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, upgraded c-tops, design selections and finish out! Spacious retreat upstairs with balcony to enjoy the view. Covered patio backs to greenbelt & close to walking trails for outdoor enthusiasts!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2533 Gramercy Park Drive have any available units?
2533 Gramercy Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2533 Gramercy Park Drive have?
Some of 2533 Gramercy Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2533 Gramercy Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2533 Gramercy Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2533 Gramercy Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2533 Gramercy Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2533 Gramercy Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2533 Gramercy Park Drive offers parking.
Does 2533 Gramercy Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2533 Gramercy Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2533 Gramercy Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2533 Gramercy Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2533 Gramercy Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2533 Gramercy Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2533 Gramercy Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2533 Gramercy Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary