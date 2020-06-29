2533 Gramercy Park Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Impression Homes Blanco plan features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in the heart of River Walk at Central Park-Flower Mound, Texas! This luxury townhome home is perfect for entertaining and immediately welcomes you inside with hand-scraped hardwood floors that continue throughout the 1st floor. Open concept design with upgraded gourmet kitchen includes beautiful wood hood, 36 in gas cooktop, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, upgraded c-tops, design selections and finish out! Spacious retreat upstairs with balcony to enjoy the view. Covered patio backs to greenbelt & close to walking trails for outdoor enthusiasts!!