Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:10 AM

2504 Clearwood Lane

2504 Clearwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Clearwood Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Landscaping Included! Wonderful neighborhood!Pristine single story 3 bed 2 bath home, recently painted interior in designer Seashell Grey, updated carpet, microwave, Bosch dishwasher, lighting, roof, & AC. Hardwood floors in living, kitchen, breakfast & hallways. Island kitchen with generous pantry opens to the family room. Formal dining area could be used as an office. Relax in the large master suite with beautiful bay windows. Bose surround sound! Pavestone patio ready for entertaining. Award winning schools including Flower Mound High School! Easy commute access. LANDSCAPING INCLUDED WITH LEASE! REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER also included with lease. Pet considered (20 lb. max) with deposit & restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

