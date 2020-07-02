2504 Clearwood Lane

Amenities

Landscaping Included! Wonderful neighborhood!Pristine single story 3 bed 2 bath home, recently painted interior in designer Seashell Grey, updated carpet, microwave, Bosch dishwasher, lighting, roof, & AC. Hardwood floors in living, kitchen, breakfast & hallways. Island kitchen with generous pantry opens to the family room. Formal dining area could be used as an office. Relax in the large master suite with beautiful bay windows. Bose surround sound! Pavestone patio ready for entertaining. Award winning schools including Flower Mound High School! Easy commute access. LANDSCAPING INCLUDED WITH LEASE! REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER also included with lease. Pet considered (20 lb. max) with deposit & restrictions.