Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2401 Mapleleaf Lane
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:16 AM

2401 Mapleleaf Lane

2401 Mapleleaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2401 Mapleleaf Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED SINGLE-STORY IN FANTASTIC FLOWER MOUND LOCATION! The bright & open family room is highlighted by vaulted ceilings, neutral paint, wood-look flooring, built-ins & a floor-to-ceiling brick gas-log fireplace! Prepare meals in the cheery kitchen boasting vaulted ceilings, plenty of cabinet space & tons of natural light! Fridge remains. Unwind in the spacious master suite with soaring ceilings, a window-seat, garden tub, separate shower, double sink vanity & walk-in closet. Spend time outdoors in the private backyard on the covered patio offering a gas line for your grill. Enjoy nearby Rheudasil Park featuring a playground, multi-use trails, sports courts & a large fishing pond! Available July 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Mapleleaf Lane have any available units?
2401 Mapleleaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Mapleleaf Lane have?
Some of 2401 Mapleleaf Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Mapleleaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Mapleleaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Mapleleaf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2401 Mapleleaf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2401 Mapleleaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Mapleleaf Lane offers parking.
Does 2401 Mapleleaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Mapleleaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Mapleleaf Lane have a pool?
No, 2401 Mapleleaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Mapleleaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 2401 Mapleleaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Mapleleaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 Mapleleaf Lane has units with dishwashers.

