2401 Mapleleaf Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill garage

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED SINGLE-STORY IN FANTASTIC FLOWER MOUND LOCATION! The bright & open family room is highlighted by vaulted ceilings, neutral paint, wood-look flooring, built-ins & a floor-to-ceiling brick gas-log fireplace! Prepare meals in the cheery kitchen boasting vaulted ceilings, plenty of cabinet space & tons of natural light! Fridge remains. Unwind in the spacious master suite with soaring ceilings, a window-seat, garden tub, separate shower, double sink vanity & walk-in closet. Spend time outdoors in the private backyard on the covered patio offering a gas line for your grill. Enjoy nearby Rheudasil Park featuring a playground, multi-use trails, sports courts & a large fishing pond! Available July 1