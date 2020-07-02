2401 Lakeshore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Gorgeous 2 story on large corner lot in Flower Mound ready for IMMEDIATE move in! Just across the street from Rheudasil Park and walking distance to Donald STEM! Remodeled with fresh paint, new lighting, flooring. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, an abundance of bright white cabinetry, gas range, and open breakfast nook with bay window area. Spacious master suite offers his and hers vanities, a garden tub with separate shower, and walk in closet. Secondary bedroom on 1st floor perfect for guests! Oversized game room upstairs is great for entertaining! Pets allowed on case by case basis, refrigerator included!