/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2401 Lakeshore Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

2401 Lakeshore Drive

2401 Lakeshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2401 Lakeshore Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 story on large corner lot in Flower Mound ready for IMMEDIATE move in! Just across the street from Rheudasil Park and walking distance to Donald STEM! Remodeled with fresh paint, new lighting, flooring. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, an abundance of bright white cabinetry, gas range, and open breakfast nook with bay window area. Spacious master suite offers his and hers vanities, a garden tub with separate shower, and walk in closet. Secondary bedroom on 1st floor perfect for guests! Oversized game room upstairs is great for entertaining! Pets allowed on case by case basis, refrigerator included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Lakeshore Drive have any available units?
2401 Lakeshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Lakeshore Drive have?
Some of 2401 Lakeshore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Lakeshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Lakeshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Lakeshore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Lakeshore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Lakeshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Lakeshore Drive offers parking.
Does 2401 Lakeshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Lakeshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Lakeshore Drive have a pool?
No, 2401 Lakeshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Lakeshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 2401 Lakeshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Lakeshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 Lakeshore Drive has units with dishwashers.

