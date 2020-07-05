2313 Red Maple Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Great 4 bed, 3 bath home in Flower Mound! This 2,203 sqft home provides a spacious kitchen with an island, and a living room with beautiful fireplace. Master Suite includes an attached bathroom with tub, shower, and double vanity! Large Backyard with patio area is perfect for entertaining guests.Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.