Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2301 Red Maple Road

2301 Red Maple Road · No Longer Available
Location

2301 Red Maple Road, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
**Special! If you sign a lease by 09/30/18, you will get free rent through 10/29/18!!**

Amazing 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 story home in Flower Mound! Living room with vaulted ceiling and beautiful brick fireplace! Formal dining room. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! Brand new stainless steel appliances. Master suite with dual sinks and gorgeous granite counter tops! Backyard with covered patio and mature trees, perfect for entertainment! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Red Maple Road have any available units?
2301 Red Maple Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 Red Maple Road have?
Some of 2301 Red Maple Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Red Maple Road currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Red Maple Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Red Maple Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 Red Maple Road is pet friendly.
Does 2301 Red Maple Road offer parking?
No, 2301 Red Maple Road does not offer parking.
Does 2301 Red Maple Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Red Maple Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Red Maple Road have a pool?
No, 2301 Red Maple Road does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Red Maple Road have accessible units?
No, 2301 Red Maple Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Red Maple Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 Red Maple Road does not have units with dishwashers.

