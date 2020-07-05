2249 Red Maple Road

Amenities

Exceptional 2-story w.lots of natural light & high ceilings. Enjoy newly renovated eat-in kitchen w.bay window, desk & breakfast bar overlooking fireplace & spacious backyard! Large living room & dining room adjacent to kitchen offers lots of room for entertaining. Downstairs Master suite w.soaking tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet. Split floor plan upstairs w.4th bedroom perfect for study or office. Peaceful backyard includes covered patio & built-in BBQ. Conveniently located in the heart of Flower Mound w.easy access to DFW. Exemplary schools nearby, zoned for Old Settlers Elementary, McKamy Middle & Flower Mound High School. No smoking please. Enhanced & virtual staging to show detail & scale.