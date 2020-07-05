All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2249 Red Maple Road

2249 Red Maple Road · No Longer Available
Location

2249 Red Maple Road, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Exceptional 2-story w.lots of natural light & high ceilings. Enjoy newly renovated eat-in kitchen w.bay window, desk & breakfast bar overlooking fireplace & spacious backyard! Large living room & dining room adjacent to kitchen offers lots of room for entertaining. Downstairs Master suite w.soaking tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet. Split floor plan upstairs w.4th bedroom perfect for study or office. Peaceful backyard includes covered patio & built-in BBQ. Conveniently located in the heart of Flower Mound w.easy access to DFW. Exemplary schools nearby, zoned for Old Settlers Elementary, McKamy Middle & Flower Mound High School. No smoking please. Enhanced & virtual staging to show detail & scale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2249 Red Maple Road have any available units?
2249 Red Maple Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2249 Red Maple Road have?
Some of 2249 Red Maple Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2249 Red Maple Road currently offering any rent specials?
2249 Red Maple Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2249 Red Maple Road pet-friendly?
No, 2249 Red Maple Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2249 Red Maple Road offer parking?
No, 2249 Red Maple Road does not offer parking.
Does 2249 Red Maple Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2249 Red Maple Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2249 Red Maple Road have a pool?
No, 2249 Red Maple Road does not have a pool.
Does 2249 Red Maple Road have accessible units?
No, 2249 Red Maple Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2249 Red Maple Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2249 Red Maple Road has units with dishwashers.

