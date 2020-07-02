2237 Epitome Avenue

Amenities
This town home is independent, offers great privacy unlike most others in the community and feels like a single family residence. House is at the River Walk location with easy access to shopping, lakes, airport, restaurants & entertainment. This unique, 2 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, gourmet kitchen with plenty of space. Large family room and dining combination, fabulous for entertaining. Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Come and take a look and you will fall in love with this house!