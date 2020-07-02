All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 2237 Epitome Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2237 Epitome Avenue
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:31 PM

2237 Epitome Avenue

2237 Epitome Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

2237 Epitome Avenue, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
This town home is independent, offers great privacy unlike most others in the community and feels like a single family residence. House is at the River Walk location with easy access to shopping, lakes, airport, restaurants & entertainment. This unique, 2 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, gourmet kitchen with plenty of space. Large family room and dining combination, fabulous for entertaining. Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Come and take a look and you will fall in love with this house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 Epitome Avenue have any available units?
2237 Epitome Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2237 Epitome Avenue have?
Some of 2237 Epitome Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 Epitome Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2237 Epitome Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 Epitome Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2237 Epitome Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2237 Epitome Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2237 Epitome Avenue offers parking.
Does 2237 Epitome Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2237 Epitome Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 Epitome Avenue have a pool?
No, 2237 Epitome Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2237 Epitome Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2237 Epitome Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 Epitome Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2237 Epitome Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary