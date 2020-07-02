2237 Epitome Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry new construction garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

This town home is independent, offers great privacy unlike most others in the community and feels like a single family residence. House is at the River Walk location with easy access to shopping, lakes, airport, restaurants & entertainment. This unique, 2 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, gourmet kitchen with plenty of space. Large family room and dining combination, fabulous for entertaining. Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Come and take a look and you will fall in love with this house!