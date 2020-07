Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Stunningly beautiful 4-bedroom, 3-bath home with open living space. This is a great family home. Large kitchen with island and breakfast area open to comfortable living space, formal dining. Split bedroom layout gives plenty of privacy. And a really fun bonus space and nice back yard. Lots of extras here, this one won't last! Apply today!