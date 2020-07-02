2228 Ellis Drive

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL and STUNNING UPDATED HOME in a DESIRABLE LOCATION! *Hardwood floors throughout* Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to family room with vaulted ceilings & gas FP. Retreat to master with sitting area, granite double vanity, sep shower & large walk in closet. Private backyard with patio and space to relax or play. Walking distance to exemplary and highly sought after Flower Mound schools. Walk to beautiful Rheudasil and Wilkerson Parks. Garage with epoxy floor. Washer and dryer included. Pets on a case by case basis.