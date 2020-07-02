All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated April 10 2019 at 9:25 AM

2228 Ellis Drive

2228 Ellis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2228 Ellis Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL and STUNNING UPDATED HOME in a DESIRABLE LOCATION! *Hardwood floors throughout* Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to family room with vaulted ceilings & gas FP. Retreat to master with sitting area, granite double vanity, sep shower & large walk in closet. Private backyard with patio and space to relax or play. Walking distance to exemplary and highly sought after Flower Mound schools. Walk to beautiful Rheudasil and Wilkerson Parks. Garage with epoxy floor. Washer and dryer included. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 Ellis Drive have any available units?
2228 Ellis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2228 Ellis Drive have?
Some of 2228 Ellis Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2228 Ellis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2228 Ellis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 Ellis Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2228 Ellis Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2228 Ellis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2228 Ellis Drive offers parking.
Does 2228 Ellis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2228 Ellis Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 Ellis Drive have a pool?
No, 2228 Ellis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2228 Ellis Drive have accessible units?
No, 2228 Ellis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 Ellis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2228 Ellis Drive has units with dishwashers.

