Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 bed 2 bath home with bonus room area located off master bedroom. Quiet cul-de-sac street. Easy access to 114 & 121. Landlord will maintain yard for $1,950 a month if tenant prefers. Tenant to verify all room sizes, schools and sq footage. Carpets are being professionally cleaned May 7th.



Submit TAR Application, copy of driver's license and two months of recent check stubs for each applicant to agnestucker4@gmail.com. $40 application fee per applicant over 18 yrs old.