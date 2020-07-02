2204 WINSLOW Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

SUPER FAMILY HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD LOCATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC AND IS CLOSE TO PARKS AND SCHOOLS. CONDITION IS GREAT WITH ALL BEDROOMS UP. DOWNSTAIRS ARE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS PLUS BIG FAMILY ROOM OFF KITCHEN WHICH FEATURES NEW DISHWASHER. AIR CONDITIONER JUST REPLACED. RENT INCLUDES YARD MAINTENANCE.THERE IS A RADIANT BARRIER AS WELL. YARD IS FULLY SPRINKLERED. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED. YOU SHOW AND ENID WILL RUN BACKGROUND AND WRITE THE LEASE. TWO YEAR OR MORE LEASE IS PREFERRED. CALL FOR MORE INFO.