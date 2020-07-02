2204 Winslow Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Lake Forest
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
SUPER FAMILY HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD LOCATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC AND IS CLOSE TO PARKS AND SCHOOLS. CONDITION IS GREAT WITH ALL BEDROOMS UP. DOWNSTAIRS ARE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS PLUS BIG FAMILY ROOM OFF KITCHEN WHICH FEATURES NEW DISHWASHER. AIR CONDITIONER JUST REPLACED. RENT INCLUDES YARD MAINTENANCE.THERE IS A RADIANT BARRIER AS WELL. YARD IS FULLY SPRINKLERED. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED. YOU SHOW AND ENID WILL RUN BACKGROUND AND WRITE THE LEASE. TWO YEAR OR MORE LEASE IS PREFERRED. CALL FOR MORE INFO.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2204 WINSLOW Court have any available units?
2204 WINSLOW Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.