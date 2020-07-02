All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 2204 WINSLOW Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2204 WINSLOW Court
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:11 AM

2204 WINSLOW Court

2204 Winslow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

2204 Winslow Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SUPER FAMILY HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD LOCATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC AND IS CLOSE TO PARKS AND SCHOOLS. CONDITION IS GREAT WITH ALL BEDROOMS UP. DOWNSTAIRS ARE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS PLUS BIG FAMILY ROOM OFF KITCHEN WHICH FEATURES NEW DISHWASHER. AIR CONDITIONER JUST REPLACED. RENT INCLUDES YARD MAINTENANCE.THERE IS A RADIANT BARRIER AS WELL. YARD IS FULLY SPRINKLERED. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED. YOU SHOW AND ENID WILL RUN BACKGROUND AND WRITE THE LEASE. TWO YEAR OR MORE LEASE IS PREFERRED. CALL FOR MORE INFO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 WINSLOW Court have any available units?
2204 WINSLOW Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 WINSLOW Court have?
Some of 2204 WINSLOW Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 WINSLOW Court currently offering any rent specials?
2204 WINSLOW Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 WINSLOW Court pet-friendly?
No, 2204 WINSLOW Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2204 WINSLOW Court offer parking?
Yes, 2204 WINSLOW Court offers parking.
Does 2204 WINSLOW Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2204 WINSLOW Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 WINSLOW Court have a pool?
No, 2204 WINSLOW Court does not have a pool.
Does 2204 WINSLOW Court have accessible units?
No, 2204 WINSLOW Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 WINSLOW Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 WINSLOW Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary