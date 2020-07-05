All apartments in Flower Mound
2201 Starleaf Place

2201 Starleaf Place · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Starleaf Place, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Ideal location minutes from the DFW airport, shops and restaurants. Great neighborhood with Exemplary schools. Extensively updated in 2016 which includes Kitchen w. granite and tile floors, New dishwasher, New faucets, New toilets, New Blinds. Split bedrooms upstairs with Jack and Jill bath. Large open game room. Garage w. built-in cabinets. New light fixtures & ceiling fans. High energy efficient AC system and Tankless water heater. Huge backyard for entertaining. Entire home freshly painted in 2016. Includes Refrigerator & attached outdoor gas grill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Starleaf Place have any available units?
2201 Starleaf Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 Starleaf Place have?
Some of 2201 Starleaf Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Starleaf Place currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Starleaf Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Starleaf Place pet-friendly?
No, 2201 Starleaf Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2201 Starleaf Place offer parking?
Yes, 2201 Starleaf Place offers parking.
Does 2201 Starleaf Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Starleaf Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Starleaf Place have a pool?
No, 2201 Starleaf Place does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Starleaf Place have accessible units?
No, 2201 Starleaf Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Starleaf Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 Starleaf Place has units with dishwashers.

