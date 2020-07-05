2201 Starleaf Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Ideal location minutes from the DFW airport, shops and restaurants. Great neighborhood with Exemplary schools. Extensively updated in 2016 which includes Kitchen w. granite and tile floors, New dishwasher, New faucets, New toilets, New Blinds. Split bedrooms upstairs with Jack and Jill bath. Large open game room. Garage w. built-in cabinets. New light fixtures & ceiling fans. High energy efficient AC system and Tankless water heater. Huge backyard for entertaining. Entire home freshly painted in 2016. Includes Refrigerator & attached outdoor gas grill.