Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in the heart of Flower Mound on a Corner Lot! This home features spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinets and counter top space. Master bedroom upstairs with large master bathroom featuring separate shower and garden tub. 2 spacious guest bedrooms upstairs with another full bathroom. Refrigerator, washer and dryer is included. This home is a must see and has no security deposit. Don't miss out on this one.