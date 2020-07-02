2129 Milford Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Lovely David Weekly on cul-de-sac lot with exemplary Flower Mound schools. Updated bathrooms and fixtures. Window-lined family room open to eat-in kitchen with island cooktop. Four nice sized bedrooms, 4th bedroom adjoining master, perfect for study or nursery. Arbor-topped patio, sprinkler & sec system, big side yard. Walk to bike trail & park. Application fee $40 per adult 18 years or older.



ALL CARPET is currently being replaced. SHOWINGS RESUME SAT. Jan. 26th. Call agent with any questions.