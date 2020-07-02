All apartments in Flower Mound
2124 Longfellow Lane
2124 Longfellow Lane

2124 Longfellow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2124 Longfellow Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning Four bed three and a half bath available for lease in Flower Mound. Dazzling open spiral stair case welcomes you as you step in to this open and airy home. The ultimate floorplan flow, Over sized kitchen features tons of granite counter space, and stainless steel appliances. Huge open family room greets you at the top of the stairs. Master bath posts two person Jacuzzi tub and open stand in shower. Last but certainly not least, you’ll walk out to this backyard oasis. Covered Pergola for grilling and entertaining and huge pool will make for a perfect summer! Home is fully furnished (Partially furnished is also an option).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 Longfellow Lane have any available units?
2124 Longfellow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 Longfellow Lane have?
Some of 2124 Longfellow Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 Longfellow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Longfellow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Longfellow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2124 Longfellow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2124 Longfellow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2124 Longfellow Lane offers parking.
Does 2124 Longfellow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 Longfellow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Longfellow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2124 Longfellow Lane has a pool.
Does 2124 Longfellow Lane have accessible units?
No, 2124 Longfellow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 Longfellow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2124 Longfellow Lane has units with dishwashers.

