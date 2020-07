Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

One-story in Flower Mound, new vinyl plank flooring, new paint, and new appliances ready for you. Entryway opens to living area and formal dining with fireplace. Spacious kitchen has lots of counter space and breakfast area. The master bedroom suite has a new shower in bathroom, separate vanities, jetted tub and great-sized walk-in closet. INCLUDES LAWN CARE! Don't miss this beautiful rental home with great access for work travel and shopping along with Flower Mound schools. NO pets.