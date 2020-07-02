2004 Widgon Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully equipped gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a plethora of cabinet and counter space with cozy breakfast nook, Huge Family room with fireplace. Master suite downstairs with garden tub, dual sinks and walk in closets. Large backyard deck surrounded by shade trees.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



Contact us to schedule a showing.