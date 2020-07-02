All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2004 Widgon Way

2004 Widgon Way · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Widgon Way, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully equipped gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a plethora of cabinet and counter space with cozy breakfast nook, Huge Family room with fireplace. Master suite downstairs with garden tub, dual sinks and walk in closets. Large backyard deck surrounded by shade trees.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Widgon Way have any available units?
2004 Widgon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 Widgon Way have?
Some of 2004 Widgon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Widgon Way currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Widgon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Widgon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 Widgon Way is pet friendly.
Does 2004 Widgon Way offer parking?
No, 2004 Widgon Way does not offer parking.
Does 2004 Widgon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Widgon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Widgon Way have a pool?
No, 2004 Widgon Way does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Widgon Way have accessible units?
No, 2004 Widgon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Widgon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 Widgon Way does not have units with dishwashers.

