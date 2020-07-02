All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1905 Hamilton Drive

1905 Hamilton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Hamilton Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just about everything is brand new... (even the big ticket items) Roof, HVAC system (in & out), all new flooring, paint, appliances, hardware, light fixtures, granite & more. Large, open concept kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances, plenty of counter space & cabinets. This beautifully remodeled home is located in a very desirable Flower Mound neighborhood. Surrounded by gorgeous mature trees and within close proximity to shopping, dining, parks and entertainment for family fun. Great schools & community! A true gem! Offered for lease through Home Partners of America only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Hamilton Drive have any available units?
1905 Hamilton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Hamilton Drive have?
Some of 1905 Hamilton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Hamilton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Hamilton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Hamilton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Hamilton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1905 Hamilton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Hamilton Drive offers parking.
Does 1905 Hamilton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Hamilton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Hamilton Drive have a pool?
No, 1905 Hamilton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Hamilton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1905 Hamilton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Hamilton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Hamilton Drive has units with dishwashers.

