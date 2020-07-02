1905 Hamilton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Just about everything is brand new... (even the big ticket items) Roof, HVAC system (in & out), all new flooring, paint, appliances, hardware, light fixtures, granite & more. Large, open concept kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances, plenty of counter space & cabinets. This beautifully remodeled home is located in a very desirable Flower Mound neighborhood. Surrounded by gorgeous mature trees and within close proximity to shopping, dining, parks and entertainment for family fun. Great schools & community! A true gem! Offered for lease through Home Partners of America only.