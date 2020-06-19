1848 Trail Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nice well-maintained, one story, 4-2-2-2; REMODELED - four bedroom home with exemplary schools is located in desirable south Flower Mound. The fourth bedroom has French doors leading to the entry way, and can be used as an office. This bright, open home has large living areas and a spacious back yard with a 14 by 20 foot paved patio. The oversized master bedroom has two closets. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and nice closets. Kitchen open to den - living room with fireplace and includes dining area and door to patio and back yard. Formal living and dining area up front adjacent to kitchen. Nicely landscaped. Garage is rear access from alley. Note: water heater leak is being repaired this week.