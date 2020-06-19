All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 1848 Trail Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1848 Trail Ridge Lane
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

1848 Trail Ridge Lane

1848 Trail Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1848 Trail Ridge Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Shadow Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice well-maintained, one story, 4-2-2-2; REMODELED - four bedroom home with exemplary schools is located in desirable south Flower Mound. The fourth bedroom has French doors leading to the entry way, and can be used as an office. This bright, open home has large living areas and a spacious back yard with a 14 by 20 foot paved patio. The oversized master bedroom has two closets. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and nice closets. Kitchen open to den - living room with fireplace and includes dining area and door to patio and back yard. Formal living and dining area up front adjacent to kitchen. Nicely landscaped. Garage is rear access from alley. Note: water heater leak is being repaired this week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1848 Trail Ridge Lane have any available units?
1848 Trail Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1848 Trail Ridge Lane have?
Some of 1848 Trail Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1848 Trail Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1848 Trail Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1848 Trail Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1848 Trail Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1848 Trail Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1848 Trail Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 1848 Trail Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1848 Trail Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1848 Trail Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1848 Trail Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1848 Trail Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1848 Trail Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1848 Trail Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1848 Trail Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary