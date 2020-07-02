All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 1713 River Birch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1713 River Birch Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1713 River Birch Drive

1713 River Birch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1713 River Birch Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home on the Cul de sac lot in Prime Flower Mound Location!. Find Rich wood Laminate floors and updated fixtures.Formals Wrap From Inviting Foyer. Enjoy FPLC in the family room or step out onto delightful Sun Room with AC and Patio Access. OPen Kitchen and Breakfast Offer BKYD views from Bay Windows. Kitchen boasts granite and staineless steel updates. Complete over haul of Master Bath with Frameless shower, Tiles and Chandelier. Over-Sized Utility Room. Recently replaced AC units and Installed Brand new Windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 River Birch Drive have any available units?
1713 River Birch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 River Birch Drive have?
Some of 1713 River Birch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 River Birch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1713 River Birch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 River Birch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1713 River Birch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1713 River Birch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1713 River Birch Drive offers parking.
Does 1713 River Birch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 River Birch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 River Birch Drive have a pool?
No, 1713 River Birch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1713 River Birch Drive have accessible units?
No, 1713 River Birch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 River Birch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 River Birch Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary