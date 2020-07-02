1713 River Birch Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Home on the Cul de sac lot in Prime Flower Mound Location!. Find Rich wood Laminate floors and updated fixtures.Formals Wrap From Inviting Foyer. Enjoy FPLC in the family room or step out onto delightful Sun Room with AC and Patio Access. OPen Kitchen and Breakfast Offer BKYD views from Bay Windows. Kitchen boasts granite and staineless steel updates. Complete over haul of Master Bath with Frameless shower, Tiles and Chandelier. Over-Sized Utility Room. Recently replaced AC units and Installed Brand new Windows.